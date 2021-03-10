Sports News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

LIVE UPDATES: King Faisal vs Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko

King Faisal Babes take on their regional rivals, Asante Kotoko in matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League at 3:00pm at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.



King Faisal come into the game following a 1-0 victory over Liberty Professionals. The Insah-Allah boys rallied on a lone strike from Kwame Peprah to defeat the Dansoman based side.



Asante Kotoko also come into this encounter as wounded lions having lost to Elmina Sharks at the Elmina Stadium. Mustapha Alhaji’s 55th-minute goal was enough to deny the Porcupines three points.



King Faisal are currently 16th on the log with 17 points from 16 games. The recent win was their 4th win this season having lost 7 and drawn 5.



The Porcupines on the other hand lie 6th with 24 points from 15 games. A win in today’s game could see them move the top 4 spot. The Reds have won just 6 games, drawn 6 and lost 3, the minimum by any team in the league.



Kotoko’s talisman, Kwame Opoku has been named in the attack despite his transfer to join a club in Algeria after agreeing to term.



