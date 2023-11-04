LIVE UPDATES: Karela United vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK 9)

Sports News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Karela United FC hosts Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium for matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League.



While Karela will be in search of a first win in four games, Hearts will be aiming for their first back-to-back win of the season.



Karela are winless in their last six games, losing just one and drawing five of them. Their last win dates back to September 24, when they beat Berekum Chelsea 3-1.



Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, are on a four-match unbeaten run, winning one of those.



Meanwhile, Karela United have a strong record against the Rainbow side, winning two of their last six meetings with the remaining four ending in a draw.



One point separates the two sides on the table as Hearts of Oak are 13th with 9 points and a game in hand while Karela United occupy 16th position.





