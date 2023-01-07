LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Tamale City (GPL WK11)

Sports News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Welcome to GhanaWeb’s live update of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League matchday 11 between Hearts of Oak and Tamale City.



Hearts of Oak host Tamale City as they look to bounce back to winning ways after their 2-1 defeat to Bechem United.



While Hearts look to return to winning ways, Tamale City will be looking for their first back-to-back victory of the season.



Hearts have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five league games, placing them fifth on the table, four points behind league leaders Aduana Stars, who have 20 points.



The Phobians head into the game without five key players including skipper Gladson Awako, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah, Seidu Suraj, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and Konadu Yiadom who are on national team assignment with the Black Galaxies.



This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two. Tamale City sits last but one on the league log with two wins after 10 games.



The newcomers are yet to win any of their away games, losing three and drawing two of them.



Unlike Hearts of Oak, Tamale City will have a full-strength squad for the game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



