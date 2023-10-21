LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Samartex (GPL WK 6)

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Welcome to GhanaWeb live updates of the Ghana Premier League game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Samartex FC.



The Phobians have had a struggling start which has seen them at the last but one position on the table.



They have secured only one win in their first four games, losing two and drawing one.



Samartex on the other hand, have had a blistering start to their second top-flight campaign with three wins and two defeats.



Their fierce form has seen them occupy the third position on the table and are the third-highest-scoring side in the league with 7 goals.



Hearts of Oak are yet to beat Samartex with their previous two meetings ending in a draw and a defeat to the Phobians.



Nonetheless, Hearts could reply on their unbeaten home run to earn their first win over Samartex who have lost all two away games this season.



