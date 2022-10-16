LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Real Bamako (CAF Confederation Cup)

Sports News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Welcome to the live updates of the CAF Confederation Cup game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Malian opposition AS Real Bamako at the Accra Sports Stadium



AS Real Bamako thumped Hearts of Oak 3-0 in the first leg which was played in Mali a week ago at the 35,000-capacity, Stade Modibo Keïta Bamako.



The 6-time Malian champions are making their 4th appearance in the competition.



Hearts of Oak who are the 2004 CAF Champions League winners have to win by a four-goal margin to advance to the next round of the tournament.



Hearts of Oak approach the game without goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi and the Central African Republic forward Yassan Ouatching.



Hearts of Oak’s assistant coach, David Ocloo has named a 20-man squad for this game.



Hearts of Oak are winless in their last 9 competitive fixtures, dating back to last season – May 30, 2022. The Phobians defeated Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on 18th May 2022 and have not won a game Since then.



Last season, the Phobians were eliminated from the Champions League after a 6-2 aggregate loss to Wydad Casablanca.



They were also eliminated from the Confederations Cup after a disappointing 4-2 aggregate loss to JS Saoura.



