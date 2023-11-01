LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Medeama (Ghana Premier League)

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak host champions Medeama in the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium



The Phobians are eager to secure only their second victory of the season in seven matches, having previously claimed a single win.



Their sole success so far occurred on September 24 when they defeated Nsoatreman 1-0 at home.



In their previous encounter, Hearts salvaged a 1-1 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars. Seeking revenge for last season's crushing 5-1 defeat at the hands of Medeama, the Phobians are determined to secure a win at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Meanwhile, Medeama have started to find their footing after a shaky beginning to their Premier League title defense.



A hard-fought 1-0 victory against Samartex in the Western derby at the Akoon Community Park has placed them back in mid-table.



Hearts find themselves in the relegation zone with just six points from seven games, while Medeama sits 8th in the table with 10 points from seven matches.



The clash between Hearts of Oak and Medeama promises to be a thrilling mid-week fixture for Ghanaian football fans.



