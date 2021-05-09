LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs King Faisal

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



4th place Accra Hearts of Oak will engage relegation-threatened King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium today May 9, 2021.



The Phobians are yet to win any of their past two games following their 1-1 draw with Karela United and the 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on matchday 22.



They will need a win today to boost their chances of ending their long wait of winning the Ghana Premier League trophy.



A win for King Faisal will go a long way in helping them to retain their Premier League status as they currently occupy the 17th position on the league table.



Follow the live updates below:



