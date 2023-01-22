LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC (FA Cup)

Sports News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb Sports' coverage of the ongoing 2022/2023 MTN FA Cup competition.



Defining champions Hearts of Oak host Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 22, 2023, for the Round of 32 fixture of the MTN FA Cup competition.



Accra Hearts of Oak, the most successful club in Ghana's FA Cup competition, are hoping to win the trophy for the third consecutive time, but Dreams FC stand in their way in the 4th round.



Dreams FC haven't won the competition before but the closest they came was reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 edition, where they were eliminated by Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Dreams meet the Phobians again but are hoping to get a positive result in this encounter as the Phobians are missing some key players due to injuries while others are on a national assignment in Algeria for the 2023 CHAN tournament.



Defender Zakaria Yakubu returned to the match-day squad after missing the last game against FC Samartex in the Ghana Premier League due to suspension.



Accra Hearts of Oak will be without dependable defender Caleb Amankwah and youngster Gideon Asante, who have been ruled out of today's game due to injuries.



Goalkeeper Richard Attah is still missing from the squad in this Cup competition as Richmond Ayi gets to keep his place in post.



Here is Hearts of Oak's starting eleven: Richmond Ayi, Salifu Ibrahim, Rashid Okine, Zakari Yakubu, Robert Addo Sowah, Otanga Glid, Baafi Amankwah, Samuel Inkoom, Eric Esso, Enoch Asubonteng and Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.



Dreams FC starting Starting: Koomson, Jalilu, McCarthy, Abubakar, Oduro, Van Djik, Agyenim Boateng, Boah, Ishamel, Aziz, and Arthur.



Follow the live updates below:



