LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb Sports' live text commentary of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League.



Giants Hearts of Oak return to the Accra Sports Stadium after losing on matchday 16 at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2023.



The Phobians were beaten 1-0 by Real Tamale United, which cost them a place on the second row of the Premier League table with 28 points, behind league leaders Aduana Stars, who have 32 points.



Accra Hearts Oak currently occupy the 6th position with 25 points, and they will be hoping for a victory against Berekum Chelsea to keep their hopes of ending the season with silverware after being kicked out of the MTN FA Cup by Dreams FC at the round of 32 stage.



Berekum Chelsea, on the other hand, tasted victory on matchday 16 after beating rivals Bechem United 1-0 to emerge victorious in the Bono derby on Sunday, February 5, 2023.



The one-time champions have tasted two defeats in their last five games in the Premier League, but will be hoping to capitalize on their victory in the Bono derby in the game against Accra Hearts of Oak.



Berekum Chelsea sit 10th on the league table with 22 points and a goal difference after conceding 16 goals in 16 games.



Follow the live updates below:



