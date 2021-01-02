Sports News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak VS Bechem United (Ghana Premier League)

The Phobians will be hoping to continue from where they left off in 2020

Hello good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Giants, Accra Hearts of Oak will start their new year with a matchday seven game against current league leaders Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium today, January 2, 2021.



The Phobians will be hoping to continue from where they left off in 2020 in today's game against Bechem United after beating Alhaji Grunsah's King Faisal by two goals to one.



Bechem United, on the other hand, finished on top of the league table after defeating Karela United at the Nana Gyabour Fosu Park in Bechem 2-1 in the Christmas period.



Accra Hearts of Oak is going into the game without the services of injured Emmanuel Nettey while central defender, Nuru Sulley is a major doubt for the clash.



Hafiz Konkoni, Charles Bosompem, and Moro Salifu will also be missing in action for the league leaders due to injuries.



Follow the Live Updates below:





