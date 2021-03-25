LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs South Africa (AFCON Qualifiers)

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Welcome to the Live Updates of the 2022 AFCON qualifying game between South Africa vs Ghana.



The Bafana Bafana boys from South Africa take on the Black Stars at the FnB Stadium in Johannesburg at 16:00 GMT.



Ghana defeated the South Africans by 2-0 in the first leg at Cape Coast in 2019 with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Ajax’s Kudus Mohammed netting the second for the Black Stars.



However, the South Africans have vowed to defeat the Black Stars in the return fixture as Ghana search for either a win or a draw to book a place at the 2022 AFCON.



Both teams have been struck with the absence of their key players due to the coronavirus pandemic which has prevented clubs from releasing their players.



This would be the 14th meeting between the two sides since their first-ever meeting in November 1994 when Bafana Bafana won 2-1 in a Four Nations Tournament at Loftus Versfeld.



In the 13 games they have clashed in, Bafana Bafana has enjoyed a better record of five wins, whiles the Black Stars have won just four, while four games have ended in draws.



Interestingly, Bafana Bafana and Ghana have each played five games since November 2019.



South Africa have won three, drew once and lost one game, a 2-1 defeat by Zambia in an international friendly last year.



However, Ghana have won three games and lost twice including their last Group C match away in Sudan.



Both teams are joint top of Group C with 9 points but it's Ghana that leads the table with a better head-to-head score.



