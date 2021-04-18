LIVE UPDATES: Ghana Premier League Matchday 20

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Macthday 20 of the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko playing on Friday and Hearts having a late kick off means the two historic clubs are not in action but there is still plenty of action to report from the various match venues.



Three of the matches of this round have already been played with only the game between Elmina Sharks and WAFA producing a winner - Sharks pipped WAFA 1-0.



Following the draw game between Kotoko and Great Olympics, Karela United have a chance to move to the top against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams.



Techiman XI Wonders are also playing Liberty Professionals with three crucial points at stake.



12TH place Berekum Chelsea are up against Dwarfs while Medeama hosts Legon Cities in Tarkwa.



Follow the live updates here



