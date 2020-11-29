Sports News of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVE UPDATES: FC Nouadhibou vs Asante Kotoko (CAF Champions League)

This will be Kotoko's sternest test yet so far this season

Hello good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of Ghana’s participation in African club competitions this season.



Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold are the two representatives in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively and they begin their campaigns in the preliminary stages this afternoon.



Asante Kotoko will begin the adventure this afternoon (Sunday) when they face FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania.



The game is the first of a two-legged affair with the winner advancing from the preliminary stage of qualifiers to the next round.



For Asante Kotoko, this is their sternest test yet so far this season after a streak of draws after 2 matches in the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors were at this stage last season and got the better of Nigerian side Kano Pillars before suffering elimination at the hands of Tunisian side, Etoile Du Sahel.



Standing in their way this time as they begin the quest to make the Group stage of the competition for the first time since 2006 is the Mauritanian National champion, FC Nouadhibou.



Founded in 1999, history is certainly against FC Nouadhibou when directly compared to their opponents. They will draw inspiration from last season’s successful African campaign per their standards when they made the CAF Confederation Cup Group stage.



The Orange Club will be keen to build on this success and will see the Asante Kotoko hurdle as climbable.



Follow our live text updates from 4 pm GMT.







