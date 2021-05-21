LIVE UPDATES: Eleven Wonders vs Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Techiman Eleven Wonders will host second-place Accra Hearts of Oak at the Ohene Amayaw Park on Friday, May 21, 2021, for the matchday 26 fixture.



The Phobians will have the chance to go on top of the Ghana Premier League for the first time since 2016 with a win over Eleven Wonders.



Currently occupying the second position with 43 points, a win will propel Accra Hearts of Oak to the first position with 46 points before league leaders Asante Kotoko will play WAFA on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



Techiman Eleven Wonders occupies the 15th position with 27 points and will hope to break the Phobians to boost their stand in the league.



Follow the live updates below:



