Sports News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVE UPDATES: Eleven Wonders FC vs. King Faisal Babes

Eleven Wonders

Eleven Wonders FC take on King Faisal Babes at the Ohene Ameyaw park this afternoon in the Ghana Premier League.



Wonders have managed only two wins in the season and all have come at home in Techiman and are also yet to record back-to-back wins at the Ohene Ameyaw park.



The last home match saw them beat Karela United FC 3-1.



They go into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to giants Hearts of Oak last week at the Accra Sports Stadium.



King Faisal Babes are still looking for their second win in the Ghana Premier League in almost two years as they face Wonders in Techiman.



In other matches which would be played at the same time, Medeama will host Inter Allies whiles Ebusua Dwarfs welcome WAFA to the Cape Coast Stadium.



At Dawu, Dreams FC will lock horns with Liberty Professionals as Elmina Sharks welcome Bechem United to the Elmina Sports Stadium.



Relegation battlers, King Faisal will look to redeem themselves from further destruction as they face Eleven Wonders away in Techiman.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below





