LIVE UPDATES: Dreams FC vs Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreams FC hosts Hearts of Oak at the Theatre of Dreams in matchday 22 encounter of the Ghana Premier League at 3 pm today.



In what promises to be a cracking regional derby in Dawu, Dreams FC are hoping to revenge their defeat to the Rainbow lads in the first leg.



The Phobians thrashed Dreams FC 3-0 at the Accra sports stadium in the first round as Michelle Sarpong netted a brace, after a Kwadwo Obeng Junior scored the opener to give Hearts of Oak their first win of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



However, coming into today’s fixture, Dreams have picked up 31 points from 21 games and currently sit 7th on the log- just three points behind Hearts who are in 3rd place.



However, the Still Believe lads will start the match as slight favorites due to their impressive home record, where they have recorded 7 wins 2 draws and 2 defeats so far.



Hearts have also not been bad on the road this season, picking up 2 wins, 4 draws and suffering 4 defeats.



Three points and bragging rights are at stake as Hearts look to complete the double over their regional rivals.



