LIVE UPDATES: Dreams FC vs Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb Sports' live text commentary of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League.



On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Dreams FC will return home to face Asante Kotoko, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, after a 1-1 draw with Great Olympics on matchday 16.



Dreams FC have gone three games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season without a victory, 1-0 to Berekum Chelsea, 1-0 in favour of Aduana Stars, and drawing 1-1 with Accra Great Olympics.



The Still Believe club return to their fortress, the Dawu Theatre of Dreams in search of redemption but must do it against the inform Asante Kotoko who are scoring goals with ease.



Asante Kotoko have scored 9 goals in their last three games while conceding only two, losing to Karela United and winning two games against Accra Lions and Kotoku Royals.



Ugandan striker, Steeve Mkwala has also scored four in his last three games making the Porcupine Warriors believe that they now have a potent man upfront since the exit of Franck Etouga Mbella.



A win for Asante Kotoko in this matchday 17 fixture will push them to the second position on the league table, a position which is currently occupied by their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak who defeated Berekum Chelsea 3-1 at home to climb up on the table.



Dreams FC are currently 13th on the league table with 20 points and a win against Asante Kotoko will take them to the 9th position.



Follow the live updates below:



