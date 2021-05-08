LIVE UPDATES: Dreams FC VS Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 8 May 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.
Dreams Football Club will host third-place Asante Kotoko today May 8, 2021, at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu for the matchday 23 fixture.
The Dawu-based club comes into this game after beating Asante Kotoko's rivals Accra Hearts of Oak 2-0 on matchday 22.
Dreams FC coach, Vladislav Viric will be hoping to beat the two most successful clubs in the history of the Ghana Premier League with a win over Asante Kotoko today.
Coach Mariano Baretto and his Kotoko team will hope to boost their title-winning chances with a positive result today against Dreams FC following their 1-0 victory over Legon Cities on matchday 22.
