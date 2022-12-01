LIVE UPDATES: Canada vs Morocco and Croatia vs Belgium (Group F final day)

Sports News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's live text commentary of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Two games will be played simultaneously in Group F; group leaders Morocco will face off with Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium while Belgium and Croatia clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.



Canada are still chasing their first victory at a World Cup finals and run the risk of emulating their only other finals appearance in Mexico 1986 by going home winless, and they face a tough opponent in the Atlas Lions of Morocco.



The Atlas Lions are unlikely to be pushovers and are chasing their own little bit of history.



Walid Regragui’s side have kept clean sheets in their opening two games, a 0-0 draw with Croatia and shock 2-0 win over Belgium, meaning they could emulate the 1986 Morocco team, who were the last African side to concede fewer than two goals in the World Cup group stages.



In the other game at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, 2018 semi-finalists Belgium and Croatia will be fighting for their lives, as one of them will be ending their campaign at the group stage.



Croatia are yet to lose a game in the tournament after drawing with Morocco and beating Canada 4-1 on matchday two.



Belgium, on the other hand, beat Canada 1-0 but lost 2-0 to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in their second game.



