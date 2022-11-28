LIVE UPDATES: Cameroon vs Serbia (2022 World Cup Group G)

Sports News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's live text commentary of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Cameroon clash with Serbia in a battle for survival in the ongoing World Cup after losing 1-0 in their opening game to Switzerland.



Both Cameroon and Serbia will be feeling the pressure after losing their opening matches in Group G without scoring.



Cameroon, which lost 1-0 to Switzerland, now face an uphill battle in their eighth World Cup finals tournament, having previously only advanced from the group stage once, in 1990.



The Indomitable Lions have lost their last eight matches at the World Cup finals, and another defeat here would equal an unwanted record of nine successive defeats in the competition set by Mexico, which might act as a motivating factor for Rigobert Song’s troops.



Serbia arrived at the tournament undefeated in qualifying (W6, D2), so you might expect a resurgence after they lost 2-0 to Brazil in the tournament opener.



Boss Dragan Stojković showed mercy to his players after their defeat to a team with a "golden generation’’ and will have likely targeted this as a must-win.



Their record in the second group game of their recent World Cup campaigns doesn’t offer much confidence, however, having only won one of the last four such matches, including one game as Serbia and Montenegro back in 2006.



Follow the live updates below:



