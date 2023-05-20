LIVE UPDATES: Black Princesses vs Benin - WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's under 20 women's team, the Black Princesses come against Benin in their opening game at the first WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.



The Black Princesses game against Benin takes place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 20, 2023.



The Black Princesses arrived in Kumasi on Thursday and conducted a usual morning workout on Friday.



Yussif Basigi had a full team for the hour-long training session at Ejisu Okese Park and is confident the desired result will be achieved.



As part of their preparation for the tournament, the Black Princesses played an international friendly game against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Ghana u-20 female team defeated their opponents 11-0 ahead of the competition.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES of the Match below





