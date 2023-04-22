LIVE UPDATES: Bechem United vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK 27)

Sports News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Welcome to GhananWeb's coverage of the Ghana Premier League matchday 27 between Bechem United and Accra Hearts of Oak.



The tie pits third and fourth place, with only one point separating them, against each other.



Bechem will be looking to complete the double over Hearts of Oak after winning the reverse match 2-1.



The Hunters have won seven of their previous ten home games and are currently on a four-game winning streak at Nana Fosu Gyeavour Park.



Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, have lost three of their past five road games and drawn two.



The visitors, however, could count on their current form for positive results.



They have won three, lost one, and drawn one of their previous five games. Whereas Bechem has won two, drawn two, and lost one of their previous five games.



While Bechem United will be in search of a back-to-back home win over Hearts of Oak, the latter will be in for their first victory at the venue since 2021.



Follow the live updates below:











