LIVE UPDATES: Bechem United vs Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League returns with some exciting matches at 3:00 pm this afternoon.



Bechem United are seeking revenge against Hearts of Oak after losing by 6-1 to them in the first leg.



The Phobians won over the weekend against King Faisal whiles Bechem United lost to Karela.



Second-placed Medeama are seeking to rekindle their chase for the league title as they come up against WAFA.



The Yellow and Mauve’s dropped points against Liberty as WAFA were humbled by Olympics.



Dreams FC welcome King Faisal to their backyard in Dawu.



Elmina Sharks will also take on Karela United as Eleven Wonders slug it out with Inter Allies whiles Legon Cities battle it out with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below





