LIVE UPDATES: Bechem United vs Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bechem United welcome Asante Kotoko to the Nana Gyeaboa Fosu Park on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 for an outstanding fixture in the Ghana Premier League.



Last season, Bechem United defeated the Porcupine Warriors at the same venue by 2-1 in the league.



However, Kotoko who are the defending champions of the GPL are yet to lose a match this season after drawing against Hearts of Oak and beating Nsoatreman FC as well as King Faisal.



Asante Kotoko are 5th on the league table with 7 points and are 3 points behind league leaders Aduana FC who top the table with 10 points.



A win for the defending champions will take them to the summit of the table with a better goal difference over Aduana.



Bechem United have had a torrid campaign this season picking up just 3 points in 3 matches.



The Hunters lost to Great Olympics, Gold Stars and recently defeated Kotoku Royals.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below





