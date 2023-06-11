LIVE UPDATES: B. Chelsea vs Hearts, Kotoko vs Dreams Medeama vs Tamale City - GPL final day

Sports News of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's the final matchday of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League, and there are some exciting encounters to look forward to.



Medeama SC, on the brink of clinching the league title, will be aiming for victory against Tamale City to secure their historic triumph. However, a surprise win for Bechem United against Aduna Stars and a stumble from Medeama could throw their dreams into uncertainty.



Hearts of Oak, currently in 11th place with 45 points, face a crucial match against Berekum Chelsea. A loss for the struggling Phobians could result in their relegation, while a positive result would provide a much-needed boost to end the season.



Asante Kotoko will be hosting Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, hoping to finish the season on a high note with a respectable position.



In other matches, Legon Cities will have a tough battle against FC Samartex at the El Wak Stadium. Legon Cities desperately need a victory to secure their place in the league, while FC Samartex currently sits comfortably in a safe position.



At the Dun's Park in Bibiani, Gold Stars will clash with Accra Lions. The visitors will be fighting for at least a point to maintain their Premier League status, while Gold Stars aim to finish the season strongly.



Relegation-threatened Accra Great Olympics will face Nsoatreman FC at the Sogakope Park. Sitting in 16th place with 42 points, Great Olympics must secure a victory to ensure their survival in the league.



Relegated Kotoku Royals will meet Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. Although Kotoku Royals have nothing to lose, Karela United will be determined to avoid further disappointment.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below





