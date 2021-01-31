Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

LIVE UPDATES: Ashantigold VS Asante Kotoko

Ashantigold duo, Hans Kwofie and Yaw Annor

Dear GhanaWeb reader, welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Ashantigold will host record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko today, January 31, 2021, at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium for the Ashanti derby.



The two Ashanti clubs will face off for the matchday 11 fixture in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Both clubs come into this game on the back of a disappointing result on matchday 10.



Asante Kotoko lost at home at the Accra Sports Stadium to Aduana Stars by a lone goal while Ashantigold succumbed to a 5-2 defeat to Legon Cities last weekend.



Obuasi has not been a favourable ground for Asante Kotoko in the past few years and coach Johnson Smith will be looking forward to turning the story around as he did at WAFA for the Porcupine Warriors.



Follow the Live Updates below:



