LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs WAFA

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors will host WAFA at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium for the matchday 26 fixture on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



Asante Kotoko will be hoping to regain their top spot position from Accra Hearts of Oak who now occupies the first position on the league table after beating Eleven Wonders in Techiman on Friday, May 21, 2021.



The Kumasi-based club will take on WAFA who is the 6th best traveler in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko will be going into this game without first-choice goalkeeper Razak Abalora who has been dropped from the matchday squad ahead of the WAFA encounter.



WAFA sits 8th on the league table after 38 points.



Follow the live updates below:



