LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Heart of Lions (Ghana Premier League)

Sports News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko will be squaring off with Heart of Lions in the betPawa Ghana Premier League match day one fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 17.



Hearts of Lions are returning to the top-flight league after eight years, having suffered relegation in the 2014/2015 season.



In recent meetings between the two clubs, Asante Kotoko has won one of their last two matches, while Heart of Lions has also grabbed one victory.



The previous result saw Lions beat Kotoko 3-1 while the latter also hammered Lions 4-0.



With the return of Coach Prosper Ogum, Asante Kotoko will be aiming for a fine season, having had a tough campaign in the previous season where they placed fourth and missed out on the CAF Inter-club competitions.



They won 13 out of their 34 matches and had the best away form in the league.



Having secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League after emerging victorious in the Division One League Zone 3, Lions have retained coach Salifu Fatawu and strengthened their squad with quality players in preparation for their top-flight comeback.



The visitors will be keen to make a strong statement in their first game back in the Premier League.





