LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have a chance to leapfrog rivals Accra Hearts of Oak when they host Bechem United in an outstanding GPL match.



The Porcupines are two points below Hearts who are third with thirty points.



Coach Mariano Bareto has made three changes to the squad that drew 1-1 with Eleven Wonders over the weekend.



Striker Andy Francis Kumi has been handed his first start with right back Habib Mohammed replacing the suspended Christopher Nettey.



Bechem United have vowed to leave the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium without a defeat.



Speaking to Fox FM, Moro Salifu, the captain of Bechem said “we are bent on beating Kotoko tomorrow.”



“Nothing can stop us, our worst performance is at least getting a point and that will be Kotoko’s best performance”.



A victory for Bechem will see them jump three places to fourth on the league table.



Follow the live updates



