Sports News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs. Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko playing at home to Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko takes on Aduana Stars at the Accra Stadium in match week 10 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Porcupines are undefeated in their last five league games 3 wins and 2 draws. The club currently lie third on the log with 15 points and a win in this game could possibly see them move up.



Aduana Stars have also maintained a good run in the league with 13 points. The team has suffered just a defeat in 6 outings, 3 coming by of victories with 2 draws.



In this all-important encounter, the Porcupines will rely on their top striker Kwame Poku who’s scored 6 goals so far whiles the Ogya lads will depend on their star striker Yahaya Mohammed to deliver them from the hands of the reds.



In other matches which would be played at the same time, Medeama will host Inter Allies whiles Ebusua Dwarfs welcome WAFA to the Cape Coast Stadium.



At Dawu, Dreams FC will lock horns with Liberty Professionals as Elmina Sharks welcome Bechem United to the Elmina Sports Stadium.



Relegation battlers, King Faisal will look to redeem themselves from further destruction as they face Eleven Wonders away in Techiman.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below:





