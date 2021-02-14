Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko VS ES Setif (CAF Confederations Cup)

Asante Kotoko SC

Dear GhanaWeb reader, welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 CAF Africa Inter-Club competitions.



One time finalist Asante Kotoko will take on Algerian giants ES Setif in the qualifying round of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederations Cup.



The Porcupine Warriors will host the Black Ones at the Accra Sports Stadium today, February 14, 2021, in the capital city of Accra.



Both teams come into this game in the form of their lives as they both lead their domestic league table in the ongoing 2020/2021 season.



A win for the Ghanaian giants will see them in the group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.



The last time the Algerians came to Ghana, they lost by a lone goal to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaaa in 2018.



