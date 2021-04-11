LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko VS Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Third place Asante Kotoko will play their second home game since the start of the second round today April 11, 2021, at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



The Porcupine Warriors are going into this game in high spirits after thumping Bechem United 4-0 some few days ago in Obuasi.



Berekum Chelsea on the other hand got a 2-1 narrow win over Legon Cities on matchday 18 at the Golden City Park in Berekum.



The last time the two teams met in the Ghana Premier League, Joshua Clottey’s last-minute strike prevented Asante Kotoko from earning their first league win in 10 years at Berekum Chelsea.



Coach Mariano Barreto will be looking for his second win since taking charge of Asante Kotoko.



