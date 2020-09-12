Sports News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

LIVE UPDATES: Arsenal vs Fulham (Week 1)

Arsenal face newly-promoted Fulham in Saturday's early kick-off

IT’S BACK!



Just 48 days on from the final day of the 2019/20 season, the English Premier League is back.



It begins at Craven Cottage, where Arsenal face newly-promoted Fulham in Saturday's early kick-off, and the action continues throughout the afternoon, with champions Liverpool facing Leeds United in a mouth-watering contest at Anfield.



For Fulham, the wait has been longer – 489 days to be precise. They have some making up to do following their relegation in 2018/19, and in Scott Parker they have a new identity and fresh optimism.



For Arsenal, things are looking up. An FA Cup final victory and a new direction under Mikel Arteta has fans hopeful again. Will the positive vibes continue today?



Kick-off is at 11.30 am.



Today's Games



There's only four games for a start.



Fulham v Arsenal



Crystal Palace v Southampton



Liverpool v Leeds



West Ham v Newcastle



