LIVE UPDATES: Aduana Stars vs Asante Kotoko - GPL Week27

Sports News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaweb.com brings you LIVE UPDATES of matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League game between Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at 3:00 pm.



Aduana Stars suffered a 2-0 loss to Legon Cities last weekend and are looking forward to bouncing back from that defeat. Asante Kotoko on the other hand were held by WAFA in a 1-1 draw.



Since earning their promotion in 2009, the Porcupine Warriors have never beaten Aduana Stars at Dormaa.



The two sides have met 21 times with both Aduana and Kotoko earning 6 wins each with the remaining 9 ending in stalemates.



Following that stalemate last weekend, Kotoko dropped to the 2nd spot whiles Aduana Stars also dropped to the 7th position.



Both teams will eye a win in this game to fancy their chances of winning the Ghana Premier League.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below







