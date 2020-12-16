LIVE UPDATES: Aduana Stars VS Hearts of Oak (Ghana Premier League)

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Hello good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Defending champions Aduana Stars will host giants Accra Hearts of Oak today at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa in their outstanding league encounter.



The game that was initially scheduled to take place on the opening day of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League on Saturday, November, 14 was postponed by the Ghana Football Association after the Phobians recorded mass coronavirus positive cases in their camp.



Aduana Stars will be hoping to get their first win of the season after failing to win any of their previous four games, losing a game, and drawing the remaining three games.



They now occupy the 17th position on the league table with only 3 points from a possible 12.



Accra Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, recorded their first win of the season after beating Dreams FC 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.



Striker Kojo Obeng Jnr of Accra Hearts of Oak now leads the top scorer chart with 3 goals and will be hoping to increase his tally in today’s game, Yahaya Mohammed, on the other hand, made his injury return with a goal for Aduana Stars to snatch a point from Techiman Eleven Wonders.



The last time the two teams played in the truncated 2019/20 season, it ended in a goalless draw.



Accra Hearts of Oak is going into this game with the winning momentum and a win for them against Aduana Stars will set them on the right path in their quest to end their 10 years trophy drought.



