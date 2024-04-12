LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney backs Joseph Paintsil to be successful in MLS

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

LA Galaxy head coach, Greg Vanney is confident that Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil will be successful at the club.



The Ghana international made a switch to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in January on a long-term deal. The 26-year-old has already scored two goals in seven appearances for the club with two assists to his credit.



Speaking to The Athletic, Vanney said Paintsil is aware of what he will need to leave a good mark at the club.



According to him, the former KRC Genk attacker is determined to be successful at the club by winning trophies.



“He’s aware of what it takes to leave a legacy behind and that’s one of the reasons why he came here, to help the club be successful and for him to be successful in the process and leave a legacy and make a mark,” Vanney said.



Drawing from his experience with other notable players like Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore, and Michael Bradley, Vanney noted their desire to establish a legacy and become key figures in their clubs' history.



Vanney asserted that Paintsil has a similar mindset and determination to drive the team towards success.



“That’s something that I’ve learned over the years. The DPs, especially guys like Sebastian Giovinco, who came in their prime, Jozy (Altidore) when he came back in his prime, and Michael (Bradley), is they come back for a different reason. They want to create a legacy, build a legacy, be a really important player at a club like the Galaxy or somewhere, and they want to be winners, they want to lift trophies and etch their name in stone somewhere and be important in those places.



“He (Paintsil) has that same demeanour and feels about him as I got from those guys, and he’s gonna help this team be successful.”



Joseph Paintsil is expected to be in action on Sunday, April 14, 2024, when LA Galaxy face Vancouver at the BC Place.