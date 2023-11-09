Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu kicks against sacking of Chris Hughton - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Leader of the Majority caucus in Parliament is one of the leading figures within the Akufo-Addo government who are opposed to the Ghana Football Association's desire to sack Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.



According to Sompa FM's Collins Atta Poku, the FA are facing huge setbacks in their bid to oust Chris Hughton as some influential government are averse to the idea.



He mentioned the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as one of the voices against the manager's sacking.



"Majority Leader, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is against the idea of firing Chris Houghton. A lot of talks ongoing to get government in line but the government position now is that the coach is staying. There was a cabinet meeting yesterday and this issue wasn't discussed," he wrote on his X page.



According to a report by Asaase Radio, the leadership of the GFA has already made their intention known to some Executive Council members to vote for the dismissal of the coach at the meeting.



The government’s decision on the dismissal of the coach is expected to be communicated on Thursday, November 9, 2023.



Per the report coach Chris Hughton whose contract as Black Stars head coach expires in February 2024 is aware of the decision the GFA is about to take.



