Kwesi Nyantakyi's sickness affected his votes in the NPP Ejisu primary - Chairman Wontumi

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, says the sickness of former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, affected his performance in the Ejisu NPP primary.



Wontumi claims Nyantakyi, who polled only 35 votes in the election, could have performed better if he was fit full time and campaigned throughout.



Speaking in an interview on Adom FM on April 15, 2024, Chairman Wontumi attributed Nyantakyi's subdued campaign efforts to health issues



"In every election, you should be able to monitor and follow keenly to win, but that did not happen for Nyantakyi. He was critically ill at the last minute and couldn’t campaign as he should have but he has done well and I’m not surprised,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



The primary, held on Saturday, April 13, involved 1081 delegates and nine aspirants vying for the parliamentary slot. Nyantakyi secured only 35 votes.



Kwabena Boateng, the second Vice Chairman for the Ejisu Constituency, secured an impressive 394 votes, emerging as the winner.



The parliamentary primary was held following the passing of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah. With the primary concluded, the Electoral Commission (EC) is set to conduct a by-election on April 30 to elect Kumah's successor.