Kwesi Nyantakyi reacts to High Court ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong defamation case

Kwesi Nyantakyi, a former president of the Ghana Football Association is claiming vindication following a High Court ruling on the case of defamation between ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



Kwesi Nyantakyi told Oman FM that the ruling by the court exonerates him and corroborates his belief that Anas is corrupt.



Nyantakyi says that Anas has been exposed by the court ruling and that he is not surprised as he knew all along that the investigative journalist is a crook and not who he claims to be.



“The court has stripped him naked. He has been disgraced. He claims to be an angel but the court has shown that he is worse than the devil. I will take no further action but his story is everywhere. He is a bad person and now he has been exposed. A lot of people know him as a crook,” he said.



The Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 dismissed the ¢25 million defamation suit brought to him by Anas and asked the investigative journalist to compensate Kennedy Agyapong with ¢50,000.



Speaking after the court ruling, Kennedy Agyapong stated that his win was dedicated to the former GFA president who was humiliated in the documentary.



Kennedy Agyapong also turned down the ¢50,000 awarded by the court for him and cautioned Anas to be conscious of his actions.



“All I will say is the victory is especially for Kwesi Nyantakyi and this gentleman. What they have gone through in Anas’s humiliation in this country, nobody should go through that,” Kennedy Agyapong told the press.



He added, “I will tell you today, the ¢50,000 I don’t need it, I will give it to him but he should live with his conscience.”



Anas in 2018 sued the New Patriotic Party lawmaker for allegedly defaming him after the release of his famous Number 12 documentary which sort to uncover the rot in Ghana Football.



The popular investigative journalist asked the court to award ¢25 million to Kennedy Agyapong for defaming him in his ‘Who watches the watchman’ counter documentary.



However, ruling over the case in court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Justice Eric Baah stated that Anas Aremeyaw Anas failed to prove he was defamed by the lawmaker.



Watch video of Kennedy Agyapong and Kwesi Nyantakyi in court below







