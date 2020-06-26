Sports News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Kwesi Nyantakyi is my best FA President – Abdul Salam

Owner and bankroller of New Edubiase United, Abdul Salam Yakubu has named Kwesi Nyantakyi as the best Ghana Football Association President he's ever seen.



On 8th June, 2018, Kwesi Nyantakyi relinquished his position as the President of the Ghana Football Association following a ban from FIFA over the Anas Number 12 exposé.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger PI premiered the much-awaited undercover investigation to uncover the rots in Ghana football on 6th June and 7th June, 2018.



The exposé captured the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, among other officials of the football governing body in Ghana and match officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribes.



FIFA acted after the Anas expose' by slapping a 90 day ban on the GFA President who was a member of the Executive Council of the world football governing body.



Nyantakyi afterwards threw in the towel by resigning as the GFA boss, with immediate effect.



But Abdul Salam in an interview with Ashaiman TV named Nyantakyi as his best FA president despite the recent happenings.



"Kwesi Nyantakyi is my best FA president. I had the chance to see Alhaji Jawula, Nana Sam Brew-Butler, Nyaho Tamakloe, and Kwesi Nyantakyi, but I'd say Nyantakyi was the best among them”



“It was under his guidance when the Black Stars was branded, players respond to national call ups with smiles on their faces, qualified the country to the world cup, won world cup with the U 20”



“It's so unfortunate the end didn't go well for him. At a point, we had wanted him to hand over to George who was his vice. He really prepared George for the post"



"The game changer has now taken over. I'm hoping he can emulate his predecessor and take our game to a different level" he told Ashaiman TV.



Nyantakyi served as Ghana FA president between 2005 and 2018, becoming the longest serving FA president.

