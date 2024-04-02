Kwesi Nyantakyi details how Anas allegedly paid back $100,000 bribe he offered him for Number12 documentary

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has alleged that he paid $100,000 to ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas for him not to air his part in the Number 12 documentary.



Nyantakyi, in an Onua FM interview, detailed the conversations and transactions that ensued prior to the airing of the documentary.



He mentioned some prominent figures who had knowledge of the situation and were involved in the arrangements that led to him making an alleged payment of $100,000 to Anas.



He said that he got a refund after he was featured in the documentary which was aired in 2018.



“Before the video was released, a former colleague at the GFA Exco, Adam Munkaila, took me to Anas' lawyer. I met him at his residence around Westland and he told me Anas was his student and had informed him he needed $150,000 to kill the story.



'I gave them $100,000, but they told me the amount was inadequate and later went ahead to release the video," he said in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV Tuesday morning.



“After the video came out, I asked for a refund and even the refund was done in instalments. Today, they would bring $20,000, and the next day another $10,000. They were giving me stories, but eventually I got everything back,” he said.



In the same interview, Kwesi Nyantakyi who is seeking to replace John Kumah as the MP for the Ejisu constituency apologized to President Akufo-Addo for mentioning his name in the documentary.



"I admit I was wrong to mention the President [Akufo-Addo] and his Vice [Dr Mahamudu Bawumia] in that incident. I am sorry and I hope they forgive me," he said.



EE/EK