Kwesi Nyantakyi details conversation with his 9-year-old daughter after Anas’ documentary

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has revealed that his daughter interrogated him a few days after the airing of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ investigative piece dubbed Number 12 in 2018.



According to him, his daughter, who was 9 years old at the time, came home worried that her father was called corrupt by a friend in school.



The daughter proceeded to seek clarification from her father and thus asked Nyantakyi “Daddy is true that you are corrupt?”.



In an interview with Sompa FM, the former CAF vice president said he reassured his daughter about his innocence.



“I told my 9-year-old daughter that someone lied about me, and I reassured her that by the grace of God, I will be vindicated in the end when she asked me if I am corrupt,” he said.



Kwesi Nyantakyi stepped down from his position as the GFA boss after FIFA suspended him for violating the association’s ethical code on bribery and corruption.



EE/EK