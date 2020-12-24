Soccer News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwesi Appiah spotted watching Kotoko clash with Hilal after being linked with vacant job

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah was spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday for Asante Kotoko's Champions League match with Al Hilal.



Appiah, former Kotoko captain, was left disappointed as the Porcupine Warriors lost by a lone goal against the Sudanese giants.



The 60-year-old has been linked with Kotoko job following the dismissal of Maxwell Koandu last week for poor results.



Prior to today’s match against Al Hilal, it was reported that the Appiah, who has experience of managing in Sudan, would be providing technical support to Kotoko.



But during the match, Appiah was seated far away from the bench in the stands.



Kotoko were the second-best on the day, failing to give the Sudanese giants a tough time despite having home advantage.



Interim coach Johnson Smith will be praying for a miracle in Sudan to overcome Hilal to reach the second round.



The return leg is scheduled for Oumdurman on January 5, 2021.

