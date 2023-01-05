Kwesi Appiah opens up on his relationship with Asamoah Gyan after captaincy issue

Sports News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says he has no qualms with Asamoah Gyan over Black Stars captaincy saga in 2019.



Gyan, who led the national team for more than five years, was dropped by coach Appiah as the captain of the side ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations competition in Egypt.



The two men were close friends prior to the tournament but Appiah stunned the entire country when he announced Andre Ayew as his new leader.



Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time leading scorer, was axed as the substantive captain of the side even though he was named in the squad for the competition.



This prompted the striker's to announce his retirement from the national team before the country President Nana Akufo Addo intervened to get him to reverse the decision.



In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah’s TV, Kwasi Appiah asserted he has no issues with Gyan over the captaincy brouhaha.



“We talk whenever we meet but I don’t know if he has issues with me. He (Gyan) knows I didn’t offend him”



Meanwhile, Kwasi Appiah has reiterated desire to return to the national team following his exit in 2019.



Gyan, despite failing to announce his retirement is yet to feature for any side after leaving Legon Cities.