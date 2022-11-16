You are here: HomeSports2022 11 16Article 1663322

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Kwesi Appiah graduates with degree in Sports Journalism

Ghanaian striker, Kwesi Appiah Ghanaian striker, Kwesi Appiah

Ghanaian striker, Kwesi Appiah has graduated with a degree in Sports journalism from the Staffordshire University in the United Kingdom.

The Ghanaian international was part of the class of 2022 graduates who picked up their honours on Tuesday, November 16, 2022.

To celebrate his academic feat, Kwesi Appiah said, “A monumental day for my family and I, he tweeeted.

Kwesi Appiah played for the Black Stars at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. The 32-year-old has made 7 appearances in the national team and has scored 2 goals.

The striker who plies his trade with English side Colchester United has scored two goals in the current season.

He is currently working hard to recover from an injury which has ruled him out of action for weeks.

