Kweku Estine signs two-year-deal with UAE outfit Fujairah FC

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Kweku Estine will feature for United Arab Emirate outfit Fujairah FC after completing a move to the club.



The 20-year-old forward joins Fujairah after ending his stay with Al-Bataeh following the expiration of his contract.



The highly-rated attacker penned a two-year deal with the club and is expected to play a huge role for his new outfit.



Estine's journey to Fujairah FC has been nothing short of inspiring. Hailing from Al Bataeh FC, he quickly caught the eye of scouts with his exceptional talent, impressive dribbling skills, and goal-scoring prowess.



The Ghanaian youngster's performance during his time with Al Bataeh FC paved the way for a remarkable opportunity with Fujairah FC.



Fujairah FC, known for its commitment to nurturing young talents and developing them into future football stars, sees enormous potential in Estine. The club's decision to secure his services for the next two years demonstrates their belief in his ability to make a significant impact on the pitch.



Estine, who turned 20 earlier this year, is eager to take on the challenges that come with playing for a prestigious club like Fujairah FC. He expressed his excitement about the move, stating, "It's a dream come true for me to be a part of Fujairah FC. I'm ready to give my all to the team and the fans. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I'm determined to make the most of it."



The young Ghanaian talent's signing with Fujairah FC not only underlines his potential but also serves as a testament to the club's commitment to nurturing and developing young footballers. With their support, Kweku Estine is poised to continue his rapid ascent in the world of football, and fans eagerly await his debut in the UAE football scene.



As he embarks on this exciting journey with Fujairah FC, Kweku Estine carries the hopes and dreams of both his new club and his fans back home. With his talent and determination, he has the potential to make a significant impact on the field, and his story serves as an inspiration to young footballers aspiring to follow in his footsteps.