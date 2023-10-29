Kweku Estine's heroic performance helps Fujairah to thrilling victory

Sports News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

In a crucial match that had the fate of Fujairah Football Club hanging in the balance, Kweku Estine emerged as the standout player of the day, earning himself the title of 'Man of the Match.'



Estine's remarkable performance played a pivotal role as Fujairah's defenders came from behind to secure a thrilling 4-3 victory against Al Dhafra.



The significance of this win cannot be overstated, as Fujairah had been in the doldrums for about three matches, struggling to find their footing after parting ways with their former coach due to a disappointing string of results.



The pressure was mounting on the team, and the need for a win was palpable. Estine's inspiring display on the pitch was a ray of hope in what had been a dark period for the club.



The match began with Al Dhafra taking an early lead, putting Fujairah on the back foot. But the turning point of the game came when Estine, with his unwavering determination and skill, managed to help side secure an important victory.