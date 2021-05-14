Kwasi Wriedt scores as Willem II wallop ADO Den Haag to avoid relegation

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt bagged his eighth goal of the season to help Willem II avoid automatic relegation in the Dutch Eredivisie.



The 26-year-old netted his side's third in a blistering first half from Willem II as they thumped ADO Den Haag 4-1 in Hague.



The victory keeps them clear off the drop but will need a win or draw on the final day to confirm survival.



Meanwhile, a defeat will mean they have to depend on the result from the game between FC Emmen and VVV Venlo to avoid relegation play-offs.



Evangelos Pavlidis netted a brace in 20 minutes before Kwasi Okyere Wriedt added his side's third five minutes to half-time.



The hosts pulled one back through Michael Kramer after the break but Che Nunnely sealed victory with 19 minutes left.



Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has netted eight goals in 23 Eredivisie games since joining from Bayern Munich last summer.