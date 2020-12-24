Soccer News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt’s second half strike secures point for Willem II against Ajax

Ghana striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt

Ghana striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was the savour for Willem II Tilburg after his second half goal salvaged a point for them against Ajax Amsterdam.



Willem II Tilburg are having one of their worst seasons in the Dutch top-flight this term.



The Tricolores candidates for relegation following their underwhelming performances in the last four games.



Coach Adrie Kosta’s men were seeking for redemption ahead of the game against Ajax having lost all their last four matches.



However, it was Ajax who broke the deadlock through Brazilian youngster Antony after only 4 minutes on the clock.



Willem II fought back to level the scoreline courtesy Okyere Wriedt in the 57th minute.



Okyere Wriedt together with compatriot Leeroy Owusu enjoyed full throttle for Willem II.



John Yeboah made a brief appearance for Willem.



Okyere Wriedt, who joined the club from Bayern Munich in the summer, has netted 2 goals 4 games.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.