Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt finds the net in Willem II win over Heerenveen

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt found the net as Willem II clinched a 3-1 victory over Heerenveen in the Dutch top-flight.



The 26-year-old netted what was his sixth goal of the campaign which is helping his team to survive in the league.



Sebastian Holmen opened the scoring for Willem II who were playing at home on the day in the 29th minute. Kwasi made it two just 10 minutes into the second half. He headed home a perfect cross from his teammate.



Nunnely scored the third in the 57th minute and Joey Veerman netted the consolation in the 73rd minute.



